Digiwage (WAGE) Trading 23.4% Lower This Week

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 20th. Digiwage has a total market capitalization of $16,651.34 and approximately $2.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digiwage coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. In the last week, Digiwage has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00018547 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00135075 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00011862 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00007694 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005445 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000077 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010001 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Digiwage Coin Profile

Digiwage (CRYPTO:WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

