DopeCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,820.00 (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One DopeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. DopeCoin has a market cap of $220,458.89 and $5,820.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DopeCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00401281 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010306 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002930 BTC.

DopeCoin Coin Profile

DopeCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DopeCoin Coin Trading

DopeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DopeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DopeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.