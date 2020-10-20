Dowling & Yahnke LLC Acquires 1,886 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,160,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,345,000 after buying an additional 1,053,856 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 540.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $183.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.55 and its 200 day moving average is $165.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $187.54.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.