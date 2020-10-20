Dowling & Yahnke LLC Acquires 4,074 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 24,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 62,074 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

NYSE:VZ opened at $57.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.35. The company has a market cap of $237.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.