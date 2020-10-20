Dowling & Yahnke LLC Buys 7,047 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 6,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,624,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,660,000 after buying an additional 73,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 579,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,904,000 after buying an additional 32,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $73.12. The firm has a market cap of $141.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Standpoint Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

