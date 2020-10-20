Dowling & Yahnke LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 549.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 33,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 28,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $46.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.73. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.03.

