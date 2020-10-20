Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $2.49 Million Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $13,519,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,140,000 after acquiring an additional 46,628 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $2,009,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $243.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $118.99 and a 12 month high of $252.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.80.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

