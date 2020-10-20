Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 3,216 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,216 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,101,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,215,000 after buying an additional 1,473,075 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,349,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,944,000 after purchasing an additional 40,989 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 74.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,568,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,127 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,692,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,689,000 after purchasing an additional 50,328 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $138,102,000.

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $90.91 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

