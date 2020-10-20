Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 5,313 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,313 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $522,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 93.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 80,971 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $59.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.32 and a 200-day moving average of $54.39. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $62.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.