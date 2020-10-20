Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 5,474 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,474 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 400.0% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $41.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $44.67.

