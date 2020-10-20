Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 985 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,340,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 67,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 907,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,568,000 after acquiring an additional 40,323 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 30,606 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $175.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.30. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

