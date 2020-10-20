DubaiCoin (DBIX) Trading Down 17.1% Over Last 7 Days

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 20th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $156,775.90 and $83.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded down 17.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00024072 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00018017 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00009000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00008859 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00010958 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

