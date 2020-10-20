Edmp Inc. Buys Shares of 13,574 Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Edmp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000. Alexion Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 2.3% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $797,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,726,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4,195.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 185.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 132,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,933,000 after purchasing an additional 86,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALXN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.81.

NASDAQ:ALXN traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.00. 1,618,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,635. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.97 and its 200-day moving average is $108.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $128.57.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 22.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

