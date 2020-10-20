Edward W. Stack Sells 310 Shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) CEO Edward W. Stack sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $19,384.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Edward W. Stack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 16th, Edward W. Stack sold 17,067 shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $1,070,783.58.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Edward W. Stack sold 42,783 shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $2,679,927.12.

On Friday, October 9th, Edward W. Stack sold 709 shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $44,362.13.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Edward W. Stack sold 40,761 shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $2,357,616.24.

On Monday, September 14th, Edward W. Stack sold 45,013 shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $2,602,201.53.

On Thursday, September 10th, Edward W. Stack sold 59,299 shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $3,412,657.45.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Edward W. Stack sold 250,000 shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $12,992,500.00.

Shares of DKS stock traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $60.42. The stock had a trading volume of 867,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,658. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.03 and a 200 day moving average of $42.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.53. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $63.29.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This is an increase from DICK'S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. DICK'S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.88%.

DKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 140166 reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DICK'S Sporting Goods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded DICK'S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $34.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. DICK'S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 286.5% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 335.0% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 870 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

