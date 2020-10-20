Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 13,480 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,480 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $6,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 418.5% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average of $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.65. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.35.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

