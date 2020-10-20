EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock Price Up 5.1%

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) shares rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.19 and last traded at $23.00. Approximately 1,311,433 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,446,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.88.

EPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Truist cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 1.49.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($1.57). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Virginia E. Shanks acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 138.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the second quarter worth $54,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the second quarter worth $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 839.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 93.1% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

