Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Unum Group’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) – Investment analysts at DOWLING & PARTN dropped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Unum Group in a report released on Sunday, October 18th. DOWLING & PARTN analyst H. Lee now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.31. DOWLING & PARTN also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UNM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Unum Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

UNM opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.92. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.72.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Unum Group by 221.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,099,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,326 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Unum Group by 359.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,553,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,329 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Unum Group by 96.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,941,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,274 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 34.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,202,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Unum Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,037,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,670,000 after purchasing an additional 904,370 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,550 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $49,444.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

