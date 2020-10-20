Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 75.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,701 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.81% of Eventbrite worth $7,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Truist reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eventbrite currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Eventbrite stock opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $826.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.50. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 103.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eventbrite Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

