EverGreenCoin (EGC) Trading Up 5.9% Over Last Week

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 20th. EverGreenCoin has a total market capitalization of $350,428.54 and $24.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EverGreenCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0242 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EverGreenCoin has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EverGreenCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,927.03 or 1.00004399 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00042824 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.41 or 0.00598712 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.19 or 0.00798112 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00099086 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00005840 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004238 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Profile

EverGreenCoin (EGC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,469,982 coins. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EverGreenCoin’s official website is evergreencoin.org. EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverGreenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EverGreenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EverGreenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EverGreenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.