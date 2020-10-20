EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.16. EVO Payments posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $94.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.16 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

In other news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $56,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,698,149.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,252 shares of company stock valued at $722,237. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EVO Payments by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,578,000 after purchasing an additional 183,382 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in EVO Payments by 15.8% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,574,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,096,000 after purchasing an additional 215,194 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in EVO Payments by 182.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,434,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,952,000 after purchasing an additional 927,187 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in EVO Payments by 9.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 928,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 77,542 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in EVO Payments by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,982,000 after purchasing an additional 97,825 shares during the period. 52.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVO Payments stock opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.69. EVO Payments has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

