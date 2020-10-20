Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) fell 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.64. 2,316,814 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 2,538,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVFM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Evofem Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Evofem Biosciences from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Evofem Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

The stock has a market capitalization of $214.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.54). As a group, equities analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evofem Biosciences news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier sold 122,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total transaction of $399,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 225.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

