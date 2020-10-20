Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Trading 6.4% Higher

Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) shares traded up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.88 and last traded at $4.79. 437,181 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 665,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evoke Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Evoke Pharma in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoke Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

The company has a market cap of $124.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.20). As a group, analysts expect that Evoke Pharma Inc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,174 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Evoke Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

About Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

