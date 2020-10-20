Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Trading 7.7% Higher

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)’s stock price traded up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.45. 4,260,064 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 6,987,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exela Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40. The company has a market cap of $66.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.13.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $307.72 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XELA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 3,610.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 69,967 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the second quarter worth $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 541.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 118,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 14.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 934,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 121,020 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the second quarter worth $71,000. 18.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exela Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

