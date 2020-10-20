Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Decreased by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 73,500 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 3.2% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $198,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,620,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,053 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,945,942,000 after purchasing an additional 412,559 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,362,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BofA Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.27.

NASDAQ FB opened at $261.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.76. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $744.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,132.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total transaction of $45,543.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,269.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,372,570. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

