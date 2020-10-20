Fantom Trading 27.2% Lower Over Last Week (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Fantom token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Bgogo and Bilaxy. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $47.94 million and $9.42 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fantom Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 2,138,153,791 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,124,416,531 tokens. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Kucoin, Bgogo, Hotbit, IDEX, Bibox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

