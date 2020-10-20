Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 629,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,203,000 after acquiring an additional 35,545 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAH opened at $79.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $89.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.76% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $246,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAH. SunTrust Banks cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

