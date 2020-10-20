FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) were up 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 556,644 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,014,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FINV shares. Citigroup downgraded FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group downgraded FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2.20 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83.

FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $256.25 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 51.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BP PLC raised its stake in FinVolution Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 56,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

FinVolution Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FINV)

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

