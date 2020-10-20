Fire Lotto (FLOT) Price Reaches $0.0042 on Exchanges

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. Fire Lotto has a market capitalization of $116,267.29 and $334,765.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fire Lotto token can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Livecoin, Crex24 and YoBit. During the last week, Fire Lotto has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010031 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00094730 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000719 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00021047 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 59.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00054271 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00007827 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Fire Lotto Profile

Fire Lotto is a token. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit, Livecoin and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

