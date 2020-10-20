First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Trading Up 5.2%

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) was up 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.37 and last traded at $6.30. Approximately 1,314,218 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,690,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FBP shares. ValuEngine cut First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded First BanCorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average is $5.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $156.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. First BanCorp.’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBP. Castine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,274,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 92.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,320,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,343,000 after buying an additional 1,112,985 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 33.2% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,321,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,978,000 after buying an additional 578,734 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the second quarter worth $3,121,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the second quarter worth $2,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

