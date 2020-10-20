First Dallas Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 5,836 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,836 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.4% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 148,101 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 6,148 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $214.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,621.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.05. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.59.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

