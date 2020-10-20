First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 94.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,918 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 20,893.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $41.16 on Tuesday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 57.56%. The business had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.04 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

FR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.50 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

