First Midwest Bank Trust Division Acquires 3,146 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 50.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,369 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Five9 in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Five9 in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Five9 in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.22.

FIVN stock opened at $145.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.48 and a 12 month high of $148.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -372.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $99.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $1,936,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 113,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,597,915.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 13,961 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $1,565,307.32. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 103,330 shares in the company, valued at $11,585,359.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,139 shares of company stock worth $15,867,303. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

