First Midwest Bank Trust Division Boosts Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 18.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $1,616,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 81.8% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 5,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PSA opened at $231.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.93. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $155.37 and a twelve month high of $245.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $709.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.42 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.30.

In other news, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 1,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.22, for a total value of $201,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,603.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 2,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $401,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,563.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,500 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 238 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at June 30, 2020.

