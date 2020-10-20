First Midwest Bank Trust Division Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 25,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 34,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 53.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $106.89 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $130.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.67 and its 200 day moving average is $97.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

