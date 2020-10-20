First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $1.27 Million Stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) by 849.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 732,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655,189 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division owned 0.67% of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBVT. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the first quarter worth $1,058,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 4.5% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,009,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,380,000 after purchasing an additional 258,257 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the first quarter worth $573,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the second quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S stock opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $176.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.39.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

