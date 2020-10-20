First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,774 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division owned about 0.20% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 37,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock opened at $31.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.34. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $32.01.

