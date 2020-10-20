First Midwest Bank Trust Division Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 84,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division owned 0.88% of Lazydays at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in Lazydays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,149,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Lazydays by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 26,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lazydays during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LAZY shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lazydays from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Lazydays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lazydays from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. Lazydays Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $18.89. The company has a market cap of $163.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.31 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.21). Lazydays had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $213.96 million for the quarter.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping for RV owners.

