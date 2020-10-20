First Midwest Bank Trust Division Reduces Stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $381,395,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 914,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $90,450,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 193,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,907,000 after purchasing an additional 16,888 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 135,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,519,000 after purchasing an additional 66,804 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $219,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,123. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrea O’donnell sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $1,086,137.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,891.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,604 shares of company stock valued at $8,751,721. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DECK stock opened at $253.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.68. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 12-month low of $78.70 and a 12-month high of $267.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.83. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $283.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.52 million. Equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. 140166 reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $208.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.12.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

