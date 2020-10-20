First Midwest Bank Trust Division Reduces Stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 64.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,184 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division owned approximately 0.21% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2,180.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter valued at $209,000.

NYSEARCA MNA opened at $34.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day moving average is $31.87. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $34.27.

