First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 170,980 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its position in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 51.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 170,980 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division owned 0.09% of Infinera worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Infinera by 484.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 79,951 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Infinera by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,736 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,057,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 33,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INFN shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Infinera from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Infinera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.91.

NASDAQ INFN opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. Infinera Co. has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Infinera had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $331.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.51 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David F. Welch sold 10,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 24,185 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $195,414.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,473.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,169 shares of company stock worth $301,744. 2.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

