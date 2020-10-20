First Midwest Bank Trust Division Takes $1.09 Million Position in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 81,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Plug Power by 137.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,070,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 619,002 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Plug Power during the second quarter worth $69,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Plug Power during the second quarter worth $6,466,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 166.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 468,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 292,669 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLUG. B. Riley boosted their price target on Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Plug Power from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

In other Plug Power news, CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 697,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $12,888,750.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 897,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,586,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Silver sold 76,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $1,326,613.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,951,680 shares of company stock valued at $30,324,649. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Plug Power Inc has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $19.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $68.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

