First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) Position Lessened by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436,086 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 6.64% of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF worth $15,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000.

Shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $42.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.32. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $43.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th.

