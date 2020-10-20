Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) shot up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.70. 111,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 59,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $33.05 million and a PE ratio of 18.43.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Flexible Solutions International stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Flexible Solutions International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers business segments. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

