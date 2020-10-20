Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

FBIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Fortress Biotech stock opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.00. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $230.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.22.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 124.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortress Biotech news, CFO Robyn Hunter sold 28,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $124,611.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,665,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 160.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 129,059 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 59,688 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 140,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 43,475 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the second quarter worth about $746,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Fortress Biotech by 2,092.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 20,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.76% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ala-Scalp and Triderm, which are used for the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; and Ala-Quin, an antibacterial and antifungal cream.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.