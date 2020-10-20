Foster & Motley Inc. Has $1.25 Million Position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 51.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 461.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 48.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 260.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $52.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.73. Seagate Technology plc has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 56.89%.

A number of analysts have commented on STX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Cross Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.91.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 56,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $2,856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 16,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $797,162.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,196 shares of company stock worth $3,678,063 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.