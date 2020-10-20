Freicoin (FRC) Price Hits $0.0048

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. Freicoin has a market capitalization of $270,210.76 and approximately $9.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Freicoin has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One Freicoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000150 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 244.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000429 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Freicoin Coin Profile

Freicoin (CRYPTO:FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2017. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,817,510 coins. The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Freicoin’s official website is freico.in.

Buying and Selling Freicoin

Freicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Freicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

