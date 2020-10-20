GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Shares Up 6.9%

GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) shares shot up 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.95. 547,492 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 938,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLOG. DNB Markets upgraded GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine lowered GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on GasLog from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GasLog has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

Get GasLog alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $280.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $158.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.91 million. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 20.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GasLog Ltd will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of GasLog by 70.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of GasLog during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of GasLog during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of GasLog during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of GasLog by 50.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. 24.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GasLog (NYSE:GLOG)

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.