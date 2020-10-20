Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 59,928 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728,519 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 59,928 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 0.9% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $79,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,344,361 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $106,084,000 after acquiring an additional 82,869 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,846,010,000 after purchasing an additional 528,871 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,001,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,161 shares during the period. AXA raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 526,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $41,544,000 after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 452,156 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,680,000 after purchasing an additional 218,887 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 target price on Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.44.

In other news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,912 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,763 shares of company stock valued at $9,966,159 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $108.04 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $114.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $191.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.45, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

