Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,098 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Microsoft by 588.2% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $214.22 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The firm has a market cap of $1,621.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.31 and a 200-day moving average of $197.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. UBS Group started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.59.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

