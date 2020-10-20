Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 52.7% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,954,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $714,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,354 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Global Payments by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,747,000 after acquiring an additional 154,884 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 18.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,795,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,541,000 after acquiring an additional 281,375 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Global Payments by 4.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,509,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,016,000 after acquiring an additional 58,744 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 99.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,452,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,501,000 after purchasing an additional 725,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total value of $1,263,477.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,263.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $85,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,423.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,788 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock opened at $171.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.16. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $209.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.27. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

Several brokerages have commented on GPN. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.59.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

